Peru: Opposition leader Fujimori leaves Lima prison on bail

Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori left prison on bail in Lima on Monday.

Fujimori exited the Santa Monica women’s prison wearing gloves and a face mask before speeding off in a waiting car.

The politician had earlier announced on Twitter that the first thing she would do on leaving prison was undergo testing for the coronavirus.

Fujimori was granted bail four days ago, after she was sent to jail for 15 months of pre-trial detention in January, and she continues to face charges of money laundering and corruption.

