-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Peru: Opposition leader Fujimori leaves Lima prison on bail
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori left prison on bail in Lima on Monday.
Fujimori exited the Santa Monica women’s prison wearing gloves and a face mask before speeding off in a waiting car.
The politician had earlier announced on Twitter that the first thing she would do on leaving prison was undergo testing for the coronavirus.
Fujimori was granted bail four days ago, after she was sent to jail for 15 months of pre-trial detention in January, and she continues to face charges of money laundering and corruption.
Video ID: 20200505-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200505-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly