Peru: Protesters call for justice after McDonald”s teenage workers” death

Dozens of McDonald’s employees and relatives of two waiters who died during their shift in the restaurant held a rally in Lima on Saturday.

The protesters denounced poor working conditions at the fast-food restaurants and called for justice and transparency in the investigation of the case.

On December 15, 18-year-old Alexandra Porras and 19-year-old Gabriel Campos suffered an electric shock cleaning the beverage machine during their night shift at the restaurant. The machine had an electrical fault which had not been reported to the maintenance, according to the general manager of McDonald’s franchise in the country quoted by the media.

All the restaurants of the Peruvian franchise were closed for two days to mourn the death of the young people.

