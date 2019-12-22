-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Peru: Protesters call for justice after McDonald”s teenage workers” death
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens of McDonald’s employees and relatives of two waiters who died during their shift in the restaurant held a rally in Lima on Saturday.
The protesters denounced poor working conditions at the fast-food restaurants and called for justice and transparency in the investigation of the case.
On December 15, 18-year-old Alexandra Porras and 19-year-old Gabriel Campos suffered an electric shock cleaning the beverage machine during their night shift at the restaurant. The machine had an electrical fault which had not been reported to the maintenance, according to the general manager of McDonald’s franchise in the country quoted by the media.
All the restaurants of the Peruvian franchise were closed for two days to mourn the death of the young people.
Video ID: 20191222-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191222-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly