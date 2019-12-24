-
Peru: Students sing carols demanding increase in education investment
A group of students protested near the Ministry of Education of Peru, in Lima, On Monday, demanding a greater state investment in education and an improvement in the quality of the teaching programs.
Footage shows protesters wearing Christmas hats and Joker masks singing Christmas carols while holding banners stating their demands.
One of the protesters said: “Many of the things that encompass all claims are the subject of investment. We believe that less than three per cent is not feasible in this country, it is not possible for the State to invest in education three per cent when they invest more in other ministries.”
In recent weeks, student organizations and teacher unions have taken to the streets of several Peruvian cities to protest the lack of budget allocated to education.
