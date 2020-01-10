Peru: Universitario fan protest ends in violent clashes with Lima police

Fans of Club Universitario de Deportes football team clashed with police in Lima on Thursday, following a demonstration protesting the possible liquidation and sale of assets of the historic club.

Footage shows fans gathering in Campo de Marte, chanting and carrying banners rejecting judicial measures that could leave the club bankrupt and potentially face closure.

Police deployed tear gas, with some protesters responding by throwing bottles and other objects. Footage shows several fans appearing to be injured or suffering breathing difficulties.

Club Universitario de Deportes was founded on August 7, 1924, and is one of the oldest football teams in Peru. The club has reportedly faced serious financial problems for several years, resulting in millions in debts.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID: 20200110 005

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly