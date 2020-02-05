Peru’s fishermen take riskier dives as catches dry up

In one of Peru’s most ecologically diverse bays, fishermen who dive for crabs and shellfish say they are increasingly putting their lives at risk as seafood becomes harder to harvest.

Pollution, climate change and overfishing are to blame, say the fishermen.

Al Jazeera’s Mariana Sanchez reports from Paracas, south of the capital Lima.

