Peter Beard’s true legacy

Managing life on earth is “all about density and stress,” Peter Beard told Christopher Dickey.

Beyond the playboy who featured in newspaper gossip pages, there was the photographer and adventurer.

In #WorldThisWeek, Dickey recalls his 1996 dinner with Beard just back from Tsavo West Game Park in #Kenya.

