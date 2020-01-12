-
Philippine volcano eruption: How dangerous is it? | DW News
Thousands of residents in the Philippines have been ordered to evacuate their homes after a volcano began spewing ash into the sky. Seismologists say the Ta’al Volcano could errupt any day, following a series of earthquakes, rumblings and magma flows.
The Ta’al Volcano lies just 65 kilometers south of the Philippine capital Manila, which has closed its airport due to huge plumes of ash belching from the volcano. The clouds have been generating volcanic lightning. Ashfall has made road travel dangerous in nearby towns. School classes have been cancelled, and residents have been advised to stay indoors and use masks.
