Philippine volcano: Taal still a threat but fishermen still flock
Coastguards in the Philippines say Taal Volcano on the island of Luzon is poses a grave threat as it could erupt at any time, possibly triggering a “volcanic tsunami”.
The volcano hurled ash and lava on Sunday as the government declared a state of emergency and moved 38,000 residents to safety.
But despite these warnings, fishermen whose livelihoods are dependant on their daily catch are still venturing into the waters surrounding Taal.
Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from the province of Batangas in the northern Philippines.
