Philippines airport opens: International flights resume in capital

2 hours ago

International and charter flights are now allowed to fly into Manila, the capital of the Philippines.
Flights to Manila were halted temporarily after a surge in workers returning from overseas.
The latest decision is set to only last for a month as the government partially eases restrictions.
Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports live from the airport in Manila.

