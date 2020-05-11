Philippines airport opens: International flights resume in capital

International and charter flights are now allowed to fly into Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

Flights to Manila were halted temporarily after a surge in workers returning from overseas.

The latest decision is set to only last for a month as the government partially eases restrictions.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports live from the airport in Manila.

