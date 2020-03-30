-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Philippines: At least eight dead in Manila plane crash
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
At least eight people died in a plane crash at Manila airport this Sunday. The Tokyo-bound plane reportedly carried medical supplies.
Footage shows emergency personnel studying the cordoned off crash site.
The Lion Air aircraft burst into flames during take-off killing all on board including, according to reports, one American and one Canadian citizen as well as six people from Philippines.
The plane had reportedly been used by the Philippines Department of Health to transport cargo and essential supplies around the country.
Video ID: 20200329-041
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200329-041
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly