Philippines: At least eight dead in Manila plane crash

At least eight people died in a plane crash at Manila airport this Sunday. The Tokyo-bound plane reportedly carried medical supplies.

Footage shows emergency personnel studying the cordoned off crash site.

The Lion Air aircraft burst into flames during take-off killing all on board including, according to reports, one American and one Canadian citizen as well as six people from Philippines.

The plane had reportedly been used by the Philippines Department of Health to transport cargo and essential supplies around the country.

