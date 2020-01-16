Philippines braces for another volcanic eruption threat

Warnings of another volcanic eruption in the Philippines have forced thousands more people to abandon their homes.

Access to high-risk areas is limited near the Taal volcano in Batangas Province.

Drone video shows a town near the volcano being blanketed with falling ash.

Buildings have collapsed and evacuation centres are almost full.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride joined scientists as they monitored the volcano – and sent us this report.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Philippines