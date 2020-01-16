Share
Philippines braces for another volcanic eruption threat

32 mins ago

Warnings of another volcanic eruption in the Philippines have forced thousands more people to abandon their homes.
Access to high-risk areas is limited near the Taal volcano in Batangas Province.
Drone video shows a town near the volcano being blanketed with falling ash.
Buildings have collapsed and evacuation centres are almost full.
Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride joined scientists as they monitored the volcano – and sent us this report.

