Philippines: Church attendance hits low over coronavirus fears

The Philippines is home to the largest Roman Catholic community in Asia, and churches can traditionally rely on a strong showing for Sunday mass services.

But fears over a coronavirus spread have had a dramatic effect on attendance.

Al Jazeera’s Barnaby Lo reports from the capital, Manila.

