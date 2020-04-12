Philippines Easter celebrations: Catholics mark holy week

Catholics in the Philippines have marked the holy week behind closed doors after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Virtual masses have been held online, but some Filipino priests say they are finding other ways to conduct their services.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from the capital, Manila.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Philippines #Easter