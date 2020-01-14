-
Philippines: Evacuations underway around Taal volcano
Emergency services continued evacuating residents – both human and animal – from around the vicinity of Taal volcano on the island of Luzon on Tuesday.
Fireman took a little puppy with them on the back of a pick-up truck while making stops in the area.
An old woman was also helped into the back of an ambulance.
The roads around the lake were covered in ash from the volcano, which has been erupting since Sunday.
Columns of debris were sent up to 14km (9 miles) into the sky, visible from the roadside.
An estimated 20,000 people have sought shelter in evacuation centres, although the real figure is thought to be higher with many choosing to stay with families.
There are reports of people returning to their homes within the 17-km (10.5 miles) danger zone.
