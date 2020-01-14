Philippines: “Explosive eruption” warning issued as locals clean ash from roofs

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

People were filmed cleaning their houses after the Taal Volcano spewed heavy ash up to 14 kilometers (nine miles) into the air following two major eruptions in Tagaytay on the Island of Luzon some 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of Manila.

The volcano registered two eruptions first on Sunday and the second one early Monday, triggering grave concerns in the area as more than 13,000 people have reportedly been evacuated.

The alert level has been raised to four, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), prompting warnings of a possible “explosive eruption.”

The Taal Volcano, which is part of the so-called Pacific ‘Ring of Fire,’ is known to have erupted at least 34 times since 1572.

