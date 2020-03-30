Philippines: Fire and smoke rise from deadly plane crash site in Manila

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Fire and smoke were seen rising from a plane crash site at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, after a Tokyo-bound aircraft burst into flames during take-off killing all on board, Sunday.

Footage also shows emergency vehicles present at the crash site, where at least eight people died.

The plane that reportedly carried medical supplies had one American and one Canadian citizens as well as six people from Philippines onboard, as media reports. The flight was operated by an Indonesian airline Lion Air.

The plane had reportedly been used by the Philippines Department of Health to transport cargo and essential supplies around the country.

Video ID: 20200330-001

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200330-001

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly