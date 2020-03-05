Philippines gambling: Chinese syndicates ‘linked to crime surge’

The Philippine Senate is investigating a surge in crimes involving Chinese nationals working in the offshore gaming industry.

Government officials say they fear the Philippines is at risk of becoming a haven for criminal syndicates from China.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Manila.

