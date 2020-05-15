Philippines hit by Tyhoon Vongfong | DW News

Typhoon Vongfong has slammed into the eastern Philippines as authorities struggle to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people. But many of the emergency shelters are overcrowded with no means of social distancing, and without proper safety gear against the coronavirus. Typhoon Vongfong is expected to sweep across densely populated areas before exiting in the north Sunday.

The typhoon hit as the Philippines struggles to deal with coronavirus outbreaks. The Philippines has reported nearly 12,000 infections, including 790 deaths, among the highest in Southeast Asia.

