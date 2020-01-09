Philippines: Hundreds of devotees injured in Manila”s Black Nazarene procession

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

More than 400 people were injured as a sea of hundreds of thousands of yellow and maroon clad devotees attended this year’s Black Nazarene procession in Manila on Thursday, according to the city’s disaster management officials.

The injured people were carried by other devotees or medical staff through the crowd during the procession, in which a life-sized and centuries-old black statue of Jesus Christ is paraded through the city.

Every year worshippers fling themselves at the statue to touch it for its believed healing powers.

The Jesus Christ statue is paraded through the city annually in one of the most-attended religious gatherings of the Catholic church.

After an eve of ‘Pahalik’ or kissing the statue’s feet, the statue is symbolically transferred from the Quirino Grandstand to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Parish of Saint John the Baptist in Quiapo, Manila, in a barefoot procession that takes all day commemorating ‘Traslacion.’

