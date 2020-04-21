Philippines jails: Many inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19

Jails in the Philippines are among the most overcrowded in the world, and that is making it difficult to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several inmates have tested positive, along with some prison staff. Analysts say, unless conditions change, the number of cases will rise.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from the Philippines capital, Manila.

