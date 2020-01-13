Share
Philippines on alert as Taal volcano spews ash, lava

2 hours ago

Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning shot from an erupting volcano south of the Philippine capital on Monday, grounding hundreds of flights amid an alert for a possible “explosive eruption”.

