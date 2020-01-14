-
Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava
The Philippine government is on full alert, bracing itself for the possible eruption of the Taal volcano, the second most active in the Southeast Asian nation.
Forced evacuations took place on Sunday and about 8,000 people were moved to safer ground or housed in evacuation centres.
Roads to an evacuation centre in Talisay town on Monday were blocked with police saying that the volcanic ash had made the roads too dangerous to cross.
Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Batangas Province.
