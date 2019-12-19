Philippines: Perpetrators of 2009 Maguindanao Massacre sentenced and transferred

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Convicted members of the disgraced Ampatuan political family and other participants of the infamous 2009 Maguindanao Massacre were transferred to the maximum-security Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa from Camp Bagong Diwa, on Thursday.

Three of the four accused sons of the alleged mastermind, the late Governor of the Maguindanao province, Andal Ampatuan, Sr., were found guilty. Datu Andal “Unsay” Ampatuan, Jr., Zaldy Ampatuan, and Datu Anwar, Sr., along with 25 others were sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole for the murder of 58 people, of whom 32 were journalists. They were also ordered to pay millions of pesos in damages to the victims’ families.

Also convicted are Andal Sr.’s grandsons, Datu Anwar Sajid “Ulo” and Datu Anwar “Ipi,”Jr., Mohades and Misuari Ampatuan.

“Okay! The justice system in the Philippines works so they also experience what they did to those people who they mercilessly killed,” said Orlando “Jay-Jay’’ De Guzman, 25, a local motorcycle taxi driver.

“They should be put through the same ordeal. Capital punishment must be returned. They can call me a bad person but they deserve it,” he added.

Meanwhile, 56 other accused were acquitted including three other members of the Ampatuan family.

In November 2009, 58 people travelling in a convoy to file a certificate of candidacy for rival politician Esmael Mangudadatu were kidnapped, killed and buried in mass graves by forces loyal to the Ampatuan family. The victims included Mangudadatu’s wife, other family members, aides and journalists.

Some 80 suspects remain at large.

Video ID: 20191219-081

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191219-081

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly