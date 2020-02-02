Philippines reports coronavirus death, China toll reaches 304

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China is being felt around the world.

The first death from the illness outside China has been confirmed in the Philippines. A 44-year-old man from Wuhan, where the virus was first reported, died in a hospital in Manila.

The virus is now responsible for the death of at least 305 people.

More than 14,000 people are confirmed to have the illness.

More countries are rushing to fly their citizens out of Wuhan, and restricting entry to those who have recently been there.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Beijing.

