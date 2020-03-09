-
Philippines: Senators challenge Duterte’s US defence withdrawal
Senators in the Philippines have launched a Supreme Court challenge against the president scrapping a long-standing defence agreement with the United States.
They argue that President Rodrigo Duterte cannot unilaterally scrap any agreement approved by them.
The Philippines has been one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia for decades and Duterte’s critics fear he is selling out to China.
Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Manila.
