Philippines shuts down major TV network

In the Philippines, human rights groups and journalists say the government’s decision to shut down the leading broadcast network is a grave assault on media freedom.

President Rodrigo Duterte has frequently attacked the company’s news coverage, but denies having anything to do with the closure order.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan has more from the Philippine capital, Manila.

