Philippines Taal volcano: Major eruption brewing | DW News

It could happen at any time and it could be extremely dangerous. Authorities in the Philippines fear the Taal volcano, which is close to the capital Manila, is about to erupt. The government raised threat levels after the volcano began spewing ash and lava. So far some 30,000 people have fled their homes. But nearly half a million residents remain in the danger zone.

