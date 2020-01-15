Philippines Taal volcano: Thousands flee impending eruption | DW News

In the Philippines, tens of thousands of people are still fleeing the erupting Taal volcano. Many of the villages is the surrounding region are covered in a layer of ash. Authorities are warning that a massive eruption could happen at any time. The volcano is about 70 kilometers south of capital Manila in the middle of a lake. Rescue teams have been working round the clock to get people to safety. DW’s Ana Santos joined one of the missions.

