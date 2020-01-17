Philippines: Tagaytay covered in ash after Taal Volcano eruption

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Philippine town of Tagatay was covered in ash and brought to a standstill, after the nearby Taal volcano erupted and spewed ash all over the town, footage filmed in Tagatay on Thursday shows.

Houses, cars and pineapple plantations were covered with ash. One local man can be seen trying to scrub ash off of his roof.

“I am removing the thick ash on our roof so that it won’t rust,” the local resident said.

The Taal Volcano began erupting on Sunday, and has sent ash up to 14km (9 miles) away, forcing evacuations in the area.

An estimated 20,000 people have sought shelter in evacuation centres, although the real figure is thought to be higher with many choosing to stay with families. There are reports of people returning to their homes within the 17-km (10.5 miles) danger zone.

The Taal Volcano, which is part of the so-called Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, is known to have erupted at least 34 times since 1572.

Video ID: 20200117-047

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200117-047

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly