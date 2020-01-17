-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Philippines: Tagaytay covered in ash after Taal Volcano eruption
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Philippine town of Tagatay was covered in ash and brought to a standstill, after the nearby Taal volcano erupted and spewed ash all over the town, footage filmed in Tagatay on Thursday shows.
Houses, cars and pineapple plantations were covered with ash. One local man can be seen trying to scrub ash off of his roof.
“I am removing the thick ash on our roof so that it won’t rust,” the local resident said.
The Taal Volcano began erupting on Sunday, and has sent ash up to 14km (9 miles) away, forcing evacuations in the area.
An estimated 20,000 people have sought shelter in evacuation centres, although the real figure is thought to be higher with many choosing to stay with families. There are reports of people returning to their homes within the 17-km (10.5 miles) danger zone.
The Taal Volcano, which is part of the so-called Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, is known to have erupted at least 34 times since 1572.
Video ID: 20200117-047
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200117-047
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly