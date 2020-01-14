-
Philippines: Time-lapse captures clouds of smoke bellowing from Taal volcano
Footage from Tagaytay on the Island of Luzon some 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of Manila, captured a timelapse of smoke bellowing from the Taal Volcano on Tuesday, following two major eruptions.
The volcano registered two eruptions first on Sunday and the second one early Monday, triggering grave concerns in the area as more than 13,000 people have reportedly been evacuated.
The alert level has been raised to four, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), prompting warnings of a possible “explosive eruption.”
The Taal Volcano, which is part of the so-called Pacific ‘Ring of Fire,’ is known to have erupted at least 34 times since 1572.
