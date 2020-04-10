-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Philippines virus lockdown affects supply, sale of crops
Farmers on the northern island of Luzon are facing supply-chain problems because of the partial lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than 4,000 people in the Philippines.
Farmers say they are struggling to get agricultural machinery and sell their produce.
As many have little spare cash, the extension on movement restrictions is likely to wreck their livelihood.
Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Nueva Ecija province in the northern island of Luzon.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Philippines #Coronavirus #COVID-19