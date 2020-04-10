Philippines virus lockdown affects supply, sale of crops

Farmers on the northern island of Luzon are facing supply-chain problems because of the partial lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than 4,000 people in the Philippines.

Farmers say they are struggling to get agricultural machinery and sell their produce.

As many have little spare cash, the extension on movement restrictions is likely to wreck their livelihood.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Nueva Ecija province in the northern island of Luzon.

