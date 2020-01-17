Philippines volcanic eruption poses further threats

In the Philippines, an erupting volcano is still threatening lives despite weaker emissions and fewer tremors.

Government officials have been travelling by helicopter to monitor the volcano’s crater.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Batangas province.

