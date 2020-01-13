Philippines volcano eruption forces thousands to flee

A volcanic eruption in the Philippines is forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Taal volcano in Tagaytay, about 70 kilometres south of the capital Manila, started spewing ash and lava on Sunday.

About 8,000 people have already been evacuated from the island on which the volcano sits with thousands more leaving neighbouring coastal towns.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Batangas Province.

