Philippines volcano: Evacuees concerned about long-term plans

2 hours ago

More than a week after the Taal volcano erupted in the Philippines, about 100,000 people remain in evacuation shelters.
The Philippine government says funds are available for emergency needs. But there is a growing concern for the long-term rehabilitation of those forced to leave their homes.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Batangas province.

