Philippines volcano: Evacuees return to collect belongings

about 1 hour ago

Thousands of people in the Philippines who were forced to leave their homes after a volcanic eruption have been allowed to briefly return.
They can only stay for a few hours to collect their belongings and start to remove debris left behind by the eruption.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from the town of Talisay in the danger zone.

