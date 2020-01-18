Philippines volcano: Evacuees return to collect belongings

Thousands of people in the Philippines who were forced to leave their homes after a volcanic eruption have been allowed to briefly return.

They can only stay for a few hours to collect their belongings and start to remove debris left behind by the eruption.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from the town of Talisay in the danger zone.

