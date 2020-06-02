Share
0 0 0 0

Philippines workers resort to bicycles amid lockdown

16 hours ago

During the coronavirus lockdown in the Philippines capital, Manila, thousands of essential workers have resorted to bicycles – after public transport was shut.
And now, as restrictions are beginning to ease, it is hoped the new two-wheel habit will stick around.
Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #Philippines

Leave a Comment