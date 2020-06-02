Philippines workers resort to bicycles amid lockdown

During the coronavirus lockdown in the Philippines capital, Manila, thousands of essential workers have resorted to bicycles – after public transport was shut.

And now, as restrictions are beginning to ease, it is hoped the new two-wheel habit will stick around.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #Philippines