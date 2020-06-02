-
Philippines workers resort to bicycles amid lockdown
During the coronavirus lockdown in the Philippines capital, Manila, thousands of essential workers have resorted to bicycles – after public transport was shut.
And now, as restrictions are beginning to ease, it is hoped the new two-wheel habit will stick around.
Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports.
