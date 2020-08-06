Piacenza health workers “wear” their smiles to bring cheer to patients

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Health workers in the infectious diseases department of the Piacenza hospital have started attaching their photos on their uniforms as a way to make patients feel less lonely, as part of an experimental project shown in footage from Tuesday.

The project, which consists of health workers of Piacenza´s Guglielmo da Saliceto hospital attaching a portrait of themselves to their work uniform, aims to mitigate the loneliness of patients affected by infectious diseases.

“We have seen that after this terrible period, many people saw us and wanted to communicate. And they would say ‘I feel you close, but I would like to see, in addition to your eyes, your smile,'” recounted nurse Sara Falchetto. “And when our patients finally saw the photos, they said, ‘Okay, now, in addition to your eyes, I also see your smile.'”

“This project tends to recover the relationship between the doctor and the patient. We need to wear the means of protection until the mouth and face disappear,” said the hospital’s Infectious Diseases head Mauro Codaluppi. “The photographs of the health workers are a psychological aid that serves to restore the empathy necessary in the relationship.”

The project in Piacenza took place in two phases. The first one saw a real set being set up inside the hospital, where 41 health workers were captured on camera by photographer Daniele Signoaroldi. In the second phase, almost a thousand adhesive photos were delivered to the health workers who are currently using them.

The project was proposed and implemented by the Concorto cultural association, following an idea conceived by US contemporary artist Mary Beth Heffernan.

Heffernan developed the idea in 2015, at the height of the West African Ebola epidemic, to help patients feel more united with their healthcare professionals.

Piacenza is one of the Italian cities that has been hit hardest by COVID-19, with a total of 4,361 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

