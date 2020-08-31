-
Picking up the pieces: The psychological aftermath of the Beirut blast
In the Karantina neighbourhood of Beirut, which was devastated by the deadly August 4 blast, psychologists are meeting residents who have lost everything in a bid to help them overcome their trauma. Historically, the Lebanese people were long praised for their resilience through years of war. But the colossal blast that destroyed Beirut’s port and part of the capital, causing the death of at least 188 people and injuring thousands of others, is undoubtedly one tragedy too many. FRANCE 24’s Karim Yahiaoui and Abdallah Malkawi went to Karantina to hear the stories of some osurvivors.
