‘Pink Supermoon’ lights up Germany’s skies
A full ‘Pink Moon’ brightened up the skies over Germany on Tuesday, in what’s expected to be the biggest supermoon of 2020, as footage from Berlin and Munich shows.
The phenomenon occurs when the Moon is simultaneously in its full phase while being at the closest point in relation to the Earth.
April full moon’s name comes from a native North American wildflower that blooms in springtime, the phlox subulata, commonly known as “moss pink,” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
