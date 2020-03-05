Planet in quarantine? The race to counter Coronavirus

How safe is safe when it comes to Coronavirus and when is safe too safe? Italy has closed all schools and universities for two weeks, Saudi Arabia and Iran have suspended pilgrimages to holy sites, Israel has either banned travelers from affected areas or ordered them to self-quarantine while French authorities regulate the commerce of masks and sanitizing gel. And yet – as deaths mount – we are still asking how dangerous Covid-19 really is. What have we learned since the initial outbreak back in December?

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en