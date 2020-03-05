-
Planet in quarantine? The race to counter Coronavirus
How safe is safe when it comes to Coronavirus and when is safe too safe? Italy has closed all schools and universities for two weeks, Saudi Arabia and Iran have suspended pilgrimages to holy sites, Israel has either banned travelers from affected areas or ordered them to self-quarantine while French authorities regulate the commerce of masks and sanitizing gel. And yet – as deaths mount – we are still asking how dangerous Covid-19 really is. What have we learned since the initial outbreak back in December?
