PLAYOUT: Minute of silence commemorates victims of WWII

Russia observes a minute of silence to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory Day and in honour of those who died in the Second World War, on Saturday, May 9.

This year several events in Russia commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, including the main military parade in Moscow’s Red Square, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

