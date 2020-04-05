[PLAYOUT] Queen Elizabeth II addresses Britain on COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Queen Elizabeth II is addressing the British nation on Sunday, April 5, on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement was pre-recorded at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is secluded with Prince Philip.

According to the latest NHS figures, 4,313 have died after being infected with coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

