Plight of migrant workers in Lebanon worsens

4 hours ago

An estimated 250,000 migrant workers in Lebanon are excluded from labour-law protections, putting them at risk of exploitation and abuse, according to Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.
But their situation has worsened in recent months because of a deep economic crisis.
Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports from Beirut.

