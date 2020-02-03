Plight of migrant workers in Lebanon worsens

An estimated 250,000 migrant workers in Lebanon are excluded from labour-law protections, putting them at risk of exploitation and abuse, according to Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

But their situation has worsened in recent months because of a deep economic crisis.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports from Beirut.

