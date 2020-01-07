Share
0 0 0 0

Pluralism inside Haftar’s camp to prevent the return of authoritarian rule in Libya

about 1 hour ago

Anas El-Gomati, Director of Sadeq Institute argues that Lybia’s biggest problem is its pluralism in both the East and the West of the country, and in Haftar’s side itself.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment