Pluralism inside Haftar’s camp to prevent the return of authoritarian rule in Libya

Anas El-Gomati, Director of Sadeq Institute argues that Lybia’s biggest problem is its pluralism in both the East and the West of the country, and in Haftar’s side itself.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en