PM in intensive care: The UK waits on Boris Johnson

It’s a shock to the entire nation: with the leader of the government first taken to hospital then placed in intensive care, François Picard’s panel draws lessons from Covid-19 sweeping through Number 10 Downing Street and sidelining not just the PM but many top advisors. Who’s in charge? What strategy in the face of the pandemic? Can Britain’s National Health Service rise to the challenge after decades of budget cuts?

Guests:

Dr. Allyson Pollock – Director, Centre for Excellence in Regulatory Science, Newcastle University

Anne-Elisabeth Moutet – Columnist, The Daily Telegraph

