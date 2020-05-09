Poland: Anti-lockdown protesters defy quarantine measures

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of people marched across central Warsaw on Friday, to oppose the full lockdown measures in place in the country due to coronavirus.

Some broke the restriction measures by not wearing face masks, while many were arrested by police forces.

The action was led by populist politician Pawel Tanajno, who also leads the ‘Entrepreneur Strike’ on social media.

“There will be no class struggle, there will be a struggle against the political elites that are trying to quarrel with the nation”, he warned as he addressed the crowds.

Poland has registered 15,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 776 deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

