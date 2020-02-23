-
Poland: Counter-protest meets nationalist activists at Hajnowka march
Nationalist protesters commemorated Poland’s post-World War II anti-communist ‘Cursed Soldiers’ movement during an anniversary march in the eastern city of Hajnowka on Sunday.
A strong police presence cordoned off a counter-protest commemorating 79 Polish nationals of Belarusian ethnicity who were murdered by forces led by ‘Cursed Soldiers’ leader Romuald Rajs (nom de guerre ‘Bury’) in 1946. Counter-protesters held banners with the names and the dates of death of the victims.
Rajs was sentenced to death for killing 79 Polish nationals of Belarusian origin near Hajnowka in 1946.
