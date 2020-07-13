-
Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase of over 230,000 cases globally - 9 hours ago
-
Malian state TV goes off air amid anti-president protests - 9 hours ago
-
Poland election result: Narrow victory for conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda - 9 hours ago
-
Heartwarming moment koalas return home after devastating Australian bushfires - 9 hours ago
-
Bulgaria: Thousands call for government to resign at Sofia rally - 9 hours ago
-
USA: Violent scuffles erupt between ‘Back the Blue”Back the Blue’ and BLM protesters at NYC rally - 9 hours ago
-
USA: Firefighters respond to fire aboard US Navy ship in San Diego *STILLS* - 9 hours ago
-
USA: 21 injured after explosion and fire aboard US Navy ship in San Diego - 10 hours ago
-
Mali opposition rejects president’s concessions amid stalemate - 10 hours ago
-
Poland’s incumbent Duda tops presidential vote - 10 hours ago
Poland election result: Narrow victory for conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda
With 99.7% of ballots counted, incumbent Andrzej Duda has won the Polish presidential election by a wafer-thin margin.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/07/12/poland-votes-poles-head-to-the-ballot-box-in-knife-edge-presidential-election-runoff
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories