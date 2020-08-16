-
Poland: Far-right nationalists march to commemorate Battle of Warsaw
Nationalists marched through the streets of Warsaw on Saturday, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw which resulted in Soviets defeat and gave rise to a new Polish state.
Participants walked through the streets of Warsaw carrying a banner reading “victory to us” with LGBT and a star crossed out. The march was organised by far-right groups including the All-Polish Youth.
Speaking to protesters, the head of the ‘March of Independence’ organisation, Robert Bakiewicz, said, “Today we are at war again. We should take up arms. But weapons are completely different now, they are intellectual weapons, tactical weapons, with the media and the possibility of influencing Polish society. We are still able to win this war,” he added.
Parliament deputy of the Confederation Liberty and Independence party, Robert Winnicki, told participants, “Our independence march was not stopped by the Bolsheviks in 1920, and we will not be stopped by the new neo-Marxist left-wing leaders.”
