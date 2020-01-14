Poland forced to confront coal problem

The EU says it wants to invest more than a trillion dollars in public funds and private investment to tackle climate change over the next 10 years.

It has a special fund to help areas that would be most disrupted by moving to cleaner industries and Poland is at the top of that list.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports on how the country is having to come clean about its coal addiction.

